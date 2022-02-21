Marvel: Official MCU Art Reveals What Tom Cruise Would Look Like In Iron Man Armor

Rumors indicate that one of the marvel characters what will we see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it’s Iron Man, who could end up being played by none other than Tom Cruise. Many of us hope to see the variant of this hero on screen, and we certainly cannot deny that the hype He has become much older by seeing these official MCU arts in which the actor portrayed as Tony Stark can be seen.

Top Iron Man?

These official founding avenger arts were made in 2007 by illustrator Phil Sanders on the advice of comic book artist Adi Granov, and they were part of the preliminary designs that the superhero had during the production of his first solo film: the same tape that laid the foundation for the entire MCU: Hombre de Hierro.

The first thing that jumps out at you in these sketches (which are found in the Extras section of Hombre de Hierrospecifically in the mini-documentary titled I am Iron Man: The journey begins) is the look of Tony Stark, the one who is clearly influenced by the image of Tom Cruise. Although Marvel Studios has not confirmed it, we can assume that this innocent coincidence of resemblance is due rather to the fact that the Top Gun actor was about to play the characterthus supplanting Robert Downey Jr.

In the end, Tom Cruise Turned Down The Role In The First Marvel Studios Movie Assuming It Wouldn’t Work because he did not feel “connected” with the character: this was revealed in an interview granted in 2018 to Comic Book. Even so, it seems that the production company made the first sketches of the superhero considering Cruise’s physical appearance, and not that of Robert Downey Jr, to outline the man who would be found under the suit.

After more than 10 years, everything seems to indicate that now we will have the opportunity to see Tom Cruise incarnated as the character of Tony Stark. This is how they revealed alleged leaks of Doc Strange 2which affirm that this actor could give life to Superior Iron Manone of the most controversial multiversal variants of the owner of Stark Industries.

And you, what do you think of this official art of Hombre de Hierro?

