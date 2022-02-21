Kourtney Kardashian’s manicure with Travis’s initials

The favorite fashion manicures of the famous for 2022.

Original nails: 30 original manicure ideas.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are one of the couples of the moment. Since they made their relationship official back in February 2021, the lovebirds have not stopped giving us ‘big moments’ that show us how in love they are. Not only do they publish the most ‘hot’ photos of her and the times they spend with the family, but they also make the most intense public statements (the musician has said that he would die for her, watch out). Well, and wait because Kourtney even posted a love note that she wrote to her fiancé. What if she has returned to have a romantic gesture with him? Of course. She has done the manicure in his honor!

The businesswoman has shared with her more than 160 thousand followers the latest manicure she has done, and it could not be more romantic. Kardashian has polished her nails in the color of love, a deep red, and has added two black initials: the T and the B, in honor of her fiancé. Can we already name Kourtney as the world’s most ‘nappy’ person? Can.

Instagram

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

If there’s one thing we can say for sure about Kourtney Kardashian, it’s that she’s a romantic. When it comes to choosing a color to paint her nails, the businesswoman has it very clear: everything red. A few weeks ago she showed us again how much she likes this shade for her manicure with an Instagram post in which she gave us three good ideas to paint our nails for Valentine’s Day.

All things considered, we can’t help but wonder how she’ll wear her nails on her big day: her wedding to Travis Barker, which is scheduled to take place this spring. Curiously, close sources affirm that it is not going to be a bodorrio in style, as we expected.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io