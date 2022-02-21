Keys of the first animal protection, rights and welfare law

The government has approved the preliminary draft of the animal protection law. This new law contemplates prohibiting the sacrifice and mistreatment of animals and their sale and display in stores. In addition, it will require new pet owners to have passed training in responsible ownership. The content of such training has yet to be drafted and regulated.

It is a rule of the Ministry of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda that has involved other ministries such as the Ecological Transition and the Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.

is the first law in the history of Spain that regulates the protection of animals, according to the minister Ione Belarra. It highlights that “mistreatment, abandonment and sacrifice” as the “three scourges” that violate the rights of these living beings.

Measures of the animal welfare law

These measures will be mandatory for anyone who wants to live with an animal since it comes into force. Their breeding can only be carried out by authorized professional breeders.

Animal sacrifice is prohibitedexcept the euthanasia “justified under veterinary criteria and control with the sole purpose of avoiding their suffering.” also remains forbidden abandonment, mistreatment and its use in fights, tourist or advertising activities.

The participation of animals in nativity scenes, parades and processionsyes It will be regulated in other cultural events, such as pilgrimages and fairs.

Penalties for non-compliance

The text of the new welfare law establishes several sanctions in case of infringement. The lightest will be fines between 600 and 30,000 euros and for serious cases between 30,001 euros and 100,000 euros. For very serious infractions, the penalty will be between 100,001 euros and 600,000 euros.

Pets?

In the case of dogsall will be considered “companion”. “Working” dogs, such as guide or police dogs, will have additional provisions that will regulate their activity independently.

The existence of feline colonies is recognized. Also the responsibility of caring for the community catswhose “ethical” management is under the jurisdiction of the town councils.

The law will exclude bullfighting shows provided for in articles 2 and 10 of Law 10/1991, of April 4.