Jennifer Aniston shows what her exercise routines are like

Beautiful film and television actress Jennifer Aniston looks phenomenal at 53 years old and this is because she always maintains a healthy diet and does exercise.

Jennifer Aniston he practices a mix of boxing, yoga and cardio every day and also complements with a bicycle, elliptical and treadmill at home and that’s not all, he finishes off his workouts with a delicious sauna and eats healthy.

In fact, he recently uploaded to his official Instagram account a work out, so don’t wait any longer and do it. with the routine of exercises of the beautiful actress you will show off a wonderful body just like hers.

Read more: Five things that Anne Hathaway’s trainer revealed to have a perfect figure

Aniston not only sports an incredible figure at over 50 years of age but also a thirtysomething faceWell, to have it, he resorts to a facial routine in which sun protection, masks, supplements, among other things, are not lacking.

Jennifer Aniston, in addition to being one of the most beautiful American actresses, is a fashion iconher style has evolved so little since the 1990s that it is for this reason that she is still considered the queen of minimalism.

The outfits that Jennifer Aniston used to represent the iconic Rachel Green, in one of the most popular series in the history of television; is about “Friends” They ranged from long elegant dresses, midi and casual skirts, to the famous mom jeans with sweatshirts or crop tops which gave her a carefree but cute style.

Read more: Three steps to eliminate toxins from your body

Likewise, her blonde hair, which she kept from the beginning to the end of the series, was characterized by its elongated layered cut, sometimes long or wavy, with golden highlights.