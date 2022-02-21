In a blue micro bikini, Camila Cabello is seen swimming with a float between her legs

Gone are the days when Camila Hair was serious or thoughtful in her social media posts. Now the singer appeared in a video swimming in the pool, showing off her figure in a blue microbikini and with a float between her legs while she did not stop laughing.

It is undoubtedly a new stage in the artist’s career, who was also seen this weekend accompanied by her friends at the event Tough Mudder in Arizona, in which they performed various challenges testing their physical abilities.

After the competitions Camila looked more glamorous with a black outfit, but now she has given another surprise to her fans, since in Instagram published the cover of his next single “Bam Bam”a duet with Ed Sheeran which will be released on March 4. “Also my birthday is a day early so it’s a triple win” 🥳🥳🥳🥳, she wrote.

