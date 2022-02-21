If you are looking for a cheap Android tablet, this new TCL model has just dropped its price to 238 euros

The TCL Tab Max 10.4 has just been introduced and already has an interesting discount.

Are you on the hunt for one? cheap android tablet and with a certain minimum of specifications? These days it goes on sale new TCL Tab Max 10.4an improved version of the 2021 TCL Tab Max and now comes with 6GB RAM and a Qualcomm processor up your sleeve.

As part of its launch campaign, this new TCL Technology tablet has a special discount of more than 60 eurosbeing able to buy it for only €238.94 via AliExpress. As we say, this is a special price from the official TCL AliExpress store on the occasion of its launch, so it is fair to note that this discounted amount won’t last long.

Buy the TCL Tab Max 10.4 for 238 euros on AliExpress

This new TCL Tab Max 10.4 comes with a set of specifications characterized by its good value for money, being a recommended tablet for children or for users looking for an auxiliary entertainment center. We say this above all because of your Full HD+ screen of 10.4 inches and its huge 8,000mAh battery, perhaps the two most striking features of the TCL tablet. Regarding this last aspect, it should also be mentioned that the TCL Tab Max 10.4 includes a 18W USB-C fast charge which offers a recharging time of only 4 hours.

Furthermore, TCL has improved some of the shortcomings of the previous model by increasing the memory capacity RAM until the 6GBas well as including the possibility of increasing the 256GB of internal storage up to 512GB total through micro SD card. Also inside we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor eight core and Android 11 as operating system.

We also have support for stylus and headphone jackso the TCL Tab Max 10.4 can be a good purchase for those users looking for a basic tablet to surf the Internet or entertain yourself by watching series or playing simple games. It is also a gadget indicated for children since, among other things, it comes with dual speakers and with the app TCL Kids pre-installed, which turns the tablet into a safe and quality children’s entertainment platform.

Finally, add that the TCL Tab Max 10.4 has a double camera, rear and front, which records in both cases in resolution Full HD already 30fps. While the rear sensor maintains a resolution of 13 megapixelsthe front includes 5 megapixel resolutionthus guaranteeing a good image quality when making video calls.

Ultimately, one balanced tabletcheap and just landed on the market, so despite its low price we ensure a support that will extend, at least, until android 13.

