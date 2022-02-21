“I change my life”. Drew Barrymore prepares a very special celebration for the 40 years of ET

Next June 11 will be the 40th anniversary of the premiere of ET the alienand to celebrate this anniversary, Drew Barrymore has planned a very special meeting in which his two daughters and the director of the feature film, Steven Spielberg, will participate.

“I’ve been talking to Steven about the anniversary.”, the actress told the magazine People. Barrymore, who is the mother of two girls, Frankie, 7, and Olive, 9, revealed that the director has a very close relationship with the girls, which is why he seeks to commemorate that date with a meeting in which they all participate. . “He usually calls my daughters on the phone, who he held in his arms when they were babiesThey have known him all their lives. That’s why I want to enjoy this moment with them and include them, as well as celebrate it with Steven. He is a great father figure to me.”, he acknowledged.

ET It premiered in the United States on June 11, 1982. The actress, one of the protagonists of the film, had only seven years when she landed the role of Gertie, who along with her brother Elliot (Henry Thomas) befriends an alien who is brought to live in their home in California. When the government discovers the presence of ET and seeks to take him away, the children begin an adventure in order to save him.

For Drew Barrymore, ET The Alien was a veritable springboard to global fame.

According to Barrymore, this anniversary is very special for her because his daughters are almost the same age as he was when he recorded the film. It was precisely Spielberg who pointed out the coincidence to the actress, who admits that she still finds it hard to believe how synchronized everything is.

“He came and told me: ‘We are not going to miss this moment with your daughters‘, to which I replied: ‘You’re right. We can not’. This is not only very emotional but also closes a circle. My daughters are very close to the age I was when ET came out. Frankie is actually that age. She’s 7 years old, and she’s going to be 8, and Olive is 9, she’s going to be 10. This is where I’m standing today, and besides they love Steven”, he added.

In the past, Barrymore has spoken fondly of her father-daughter relationship with the director. “I was lucky,” she told Dax Shepherd on his podcast. Armchair Expert in September 2021.”He changed my life. He was also someone who, although I didn’t realize it until he was older, was very fatherly. He tells me that I am his first son. He was horrified that I painted my lips red or did Playboy. At which point she sent me a note that said, ‘Cover up!’” she recalled with a laugh.

Drew Barrymore and an unforgettable debut in ET The Extraterrestrial

Today, the actress enjoys seeing how Spielberg treats his daughters with the same affection that he treated her. “He made me wait until I was 10 years old so he could pierce my ears and that set a precedent”Barrymore explains. “Today my girls are very excited, because Olive is about to turn 10, so she knows that she is going to get her ears pierced,” she added.

“They love him and they love his movies. They also love that it’s so important to me. He has truly been there to give me energy, protection, opportunities, and care the way your family is supposed to. When all that was missing on the other side, he really intervened, “he revealed and assured:” Now that I am a mother and my daughters are those ages, I feel that it is a very complete and very significant circle.

With all of this in mind, ET’s 40th anniversary takes on another meaning. “When he told me that we had to celebrate the 40th anniversary with the girls I cried my eyes out. It is a very vital moment and I am so proud of where we are all. It’s a blessing that everyone is happy and healthy right now,” she concluded.