How much did Robert Kardashian inherit his daughters after his death?

robert kardashian He was a lawyer who rose to fame after being part of the defense in the double homicide trial against former American football player, OJ Simpson. This was one of the most mediatic cases that have been seen in the world of American entertainment, due to the different inconsistencies and the way in which Kardashian participated in the case, but, finally, Simpson was declared innocent.

This February 22, robert kardashian would be 78 years old, but unfortunately he died in 2003 at 59, due to esophageal cancer. He was married from 1978 to 1991 to Kristen Houghton, now known as Kris Jenner, and together they conceived their four children: Kourtney kardashiankim kardashianKhloe kardashian and Rob kardashian. who were the heirs of his fortune.

How much did Robert Kardashian inherit Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob after his death?

robert kardashian He came from an upper-class family in Los Angeles, California, dedicated to the meat and dairy business, so from his birth he already had a good wealth. She practiced law for more than 20 years and also had business with some companies, since before becoming a media figure for participating in the OJ Simpson trial, it was said that she had a fortune of about 30 million dollars.

kardashian and Kristen divorced in 1991, after he discovered the infidelity of the mother of his children. Just two months later, Kris married Bruce Jenner and later had two more daughters: Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Some time later, in 2003 robert kardashian He was diagnosed with esophageal cancer and after two months of battle, he passed away. He left his entire fortune in the name of his four children, inheriting an estate of $100 million dollars.

According to reports, kardashian He left them a trust, which definitely allowed them to live as socialites and later get involved in the entertainment industry. And although the fortune of the kardashians surely it is already much larger than this amount, because even his children are now valued individually, for the different activities they dedicate themselves to, without the wealth that their father inherited from them, this clan would not be what we know today.