“He would get angry with a snap of his fingers”

what happened with Tom Cruise when he broke out on the set of ‘Mission Impossible 7‘ as a result of the fact that the personnel of the place did not respect the security measures before the COVID-19 is very well known. However, this time the actor stars in another controversy, after the statements made by his former representative.

The person who was his representative more than four decades ago, today 82 years old and already retired from work, decided to open chapters of what he experienced working together with one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood.

In an interview for The Daily Mail, Eileen Berlin details Tom’s characteristic hot temper, his obsession with his appearance, his absurd list of demands, and a huge grudge against his father.

“Tommy had a terrible temper. He harbored a lot of anger towards his biological father. He was in a bad mood and would get angry with a snap of his fingers. It was as if something was smoldering and was going to boil and explode. She put it down to his insecurity.“

To everyone’s surprise, he revealed that he even attacked her on one occasion. “I gave her an album of all her teen magazine advertising items for her 19th birthday. She started screaming “I don’t want to be in teen magazines.” He told me that he considered himself an adult, not a teen idol. He threw the album at me hard and hit me on the cheek.”Berlin said.