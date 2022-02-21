He is Vincent Sinclair, the son of Vin Diesel who debuted in ‘Fast and Furious’

Mark Sinclair Vincent, better known as Vin Diesel, has a successful career as a producer, film director and actor, but without a doubt the work that gave him international fame was the one he did in the saga of Fast and furiouswhere he played Dominic Toretto, a character for which his family represents one of his main engines, but this was not just part of the story, since the actor had the opportunity to share screen with his son Vincent Sinclair.











We know that fast and furious 9 explore the origins of Toretto’s lifesince the main villain of the film is Dom’s brother, Jakob Toretto, who was brought to life by WWE wrestler and actor John Cena, one of the star signings of the most recent installment of the saga.

Because in this ninth installment there are many flashbacks about Dominic Toretto’s childhood, a child actor was needed to take on this role and what better than Vin Diesel’s son.

Vin Diesel and his wife, the Mexican actress and model Paloma Jiménez are the parents of three children, Hania Riley, Pauline Sinclair and Vincent Sinclair, who is the middle brother of the family and is about to turn 11.

Vincent Sinclair was commissioned to interpret the child version of Dominic Torettothe character that his father brought to life for the first time in 2001 and apparently has the talent in his blood, because despite being his first appearance in the cinema he did it in a great way, largely because his father was on the lookout of him all the time in the recordings.

It is not yet known if Vincent Sinclair will continue acting, but he seems to be very happy with his participation in the saga of Fast and furiousthis can be verified with the photographs that Vin Diesel shared during the recordings, where he is seen very pleased with his work, this without counting that for his performance, the 11-year-old boy He received a very attractive salary.

According to the portal TMZVincent shot all the scenes of the movie in 2019 when he was nine years old and received a payment of more than a thousand dollars per day of work, something approximately 19 thousand pesos for each day that he showed up to the recording set.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Vin Diesel assured that the idea of ​​his son playing the child version of his character was not his idea, but the director’s, who proposed that his son join the cast of the film.

“I can’t take credit, it was Justin Lin’s idea, the director, we’ve been making these movies for so long, when my kids were born we were working on one of the ‘Fast and Furious’ movies, so the director and cast have a relationship special with my children”, he expressed.

Likewise, Vin Diese assured that the most difficult thing for his son was to work more than 12 hours in a row, since it is his film debut, but he achieved it thanks to his discipline, because he even reviewed his lines with other members of the production. .​

