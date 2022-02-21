He arrived asking for the Tri and Baños wants him as a signing for Club América in 2022

America would hire an element that came asking… the Tri

February 21, 2022 11:25 a.m.

Santiago Baths and again a move that generates controversy. It is that I would bet on an element that in the Mexican team showed that perhaps it did not have the necessary argument to position itself in the national team.

Even according to Charles Albert, Coach Juan Carlos Osorio It was presented in an inconvenient state to the practices of the national team of Mexico. Thus, Baños put on the table the issue of having Osorio as the new strategist for the Eagles.

According to data from W Deportes, Baños’s proposal is to sign the Colombian who led El Tri and who, according to Baños, would be one of those who could change the issue of mentality and work, according to the Sports President.

Could Juan Carlos Osorio lead America?

The coach would say yes to the Eagles, however, a personal problem with his wife would be the impediment for the arrival of the manager to the Eagles as quickly as possible.

