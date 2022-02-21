From Britney Spears, from the Spice Girls,… that’s how cool the Stradivarius t-shirts are for the new season

We can’t wait for the good weather to arrive! Yes, winter is fine, but with the arrival of the first rays of sun we already want to welcome spring and, with it, brand new lighter things. Therefore, today we have looked at the new Stradivarius shirts for the new season and we have fallen in love at first sight.

And it is that for this season the firm of Inditex puts the focus on some of the great stars of the 90s (and beyond) and brings us a section of original t-shirts where we find real signings that are very cool.









So first we have a Spice Girls t-shirt short-sleeved, in black, with the serigraphy of the singers on the front and the names on the back, which is quite a signing for a price of 15.99 euros.





Britney Spears It is very topical thanks to #FreeBritney and, how could it be otherwise, from Stradivarius they bring us a t-shirt of the singer in her beginnings with a price of 15.99 euros.

Britney Spears – Lucky T-Shirt





And beyond the fever for the artists of the 90s, we will always have Snoopy t-shirts that, for many of us, are still one of the best options with a price of 15.99 euros.

US Peanuts Snoopy +Logo House 01 T-Shirt









And, finally, we also find this beautiful Marilyn Monroe t-shirt, with one of the most mythical photographs of the actress and a message on the back embroidered in pink that is beautiful. Its price, 15.99 euros.

style3 Marilyn Tattoo T-Shirt for Women T-Shirt Hollywood Star Monroe, Color:White, Size:S

Photos | Stradivarius