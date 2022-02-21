Francia Raísa talks about the value of friendship in “How I Met Your Father”

Known for being the one who donated a kidney to Selena Gómez, actress Francia Raísa defends the concept of friendship between women in her new project “How I Met Your Father (HIMYF)” because, as she told EFE, “it is not something that seen often.”

“Things are changing, but one of the values ​​that I celebrate in the series is that it shows two friends who are not fighting, who are not betraying each other or taking revenge,” he said when talking about the relationship between Valentina and Sophie, her character and that of the protagonist Hillary Duff.

Obviously, she knows a lot about unconditional friendship after donating a kidney to singer and actress Selena Gomez in 2017, who was her childhood friend.

real women

The series “HIMYF”, which is seen in the United States on the Hulu platform, is the continuation of “How I Met Your Mother (HTMYM)”, which was broadcast for nine seasons between 2005 and 2014. In Latin America, the production will be available on Star + from March 9.

At that time, the protagonist was a man. “This time we are telling the story of a group of adults around 30 years old, from the female point of view and not of an ‘ideal’ woman who does not go to the bathroom, or has a scatological sense of humor,” added the artist. .

The story takes place in New York City, in modern times, and the most concrete link with the previous series is that two of the characters live in the apartment where a large part of “HTMYM” was held.

“I am excited that we are showing women as flesh and blood characters,” Raísa said in perfect Spanish, who thanks her childhood in Los Angeles, in a Mexican and Honduran home.

It’s not a stereotype

She also stressed that her character as Valentina comes out of the stereotype of Latinas. “She is best friends with Sophie, the sister of her life. They live together and while Sophie is looking for love, Valentina is in the midst of a crisis in which she ‘is having a hard time accepting that abandoning crazy singleness does not make her old,’ which is her biggest fear, ”he explained. her.

That Valentina’s character is not a stereotypical Latina was one of the things that Raísa found compelling about the project, and it kept her interested throughout the three-month audition process.

“My character is a woman in her early 30s, very self-assured. She speaks without mincing words, she is sexually liberated and she is discovering committed love, like many of us at this age. Valentina is neither a sexy bombshell like Sofía Vergara or a virginal girl like the protagonists of the soap operas of the past, ”she detailed.

the only latina

Although the cast also includes Ashley Reyes as a temporary character, Raísa is the only Latina among the cast and appears in every episode. Having a character from a Hispanic family is something that has begun to be seen in Hollywood series and movies.

Raísa agrees that there is often a “quota” of characters or actors who represent the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States, but she is convinced that this is not the case in “HIMYF.”

If so, I would not have accepted it. On the contrary, she called his attention that “Valentina has her own identity and a complete story,” explained the artist, who has left her mark in the entertainment world since she was a child. Even without intention.

His first approach to fame was through his father, Renán Almendárez, the Honduran who revolutionized radio in Spanish in the United States at the beginning of the century with the character of Cucuy, in the program “El cucuy de la Mañana”.

Talk about Almendárez, who has all but disappeared from public life in a sexual harassment scandal, is not welcome. Nor anything that has to do with Selena Gomez. Raísa wants to be recognized for her talent “without a surname and without labels”. She is making it.

His resume includes participation in series such as “The Secret Life of The American Teenager”, which he starred in between 2008 and 2013; the films “Christmas Bounty” and “A Snowglobe Christmas”, and a participation in “Grown-ish” in 2018.