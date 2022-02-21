‘Fortnite’: Where To Find The Monarch’s Top Tier Token Northeast Of Logjam Lumberyard

Mexico City.- As part of Monarch Quest Pack of the Chapter 3 Season 1 from Fortnite, one challenge will be sending players to the northeast of Logjam Lumberyard to find a Level Token. It may take matches to find, as there are numerous landmarks in this area to search for. In reality, the token will float just above the highest point in the area. This is where you should jump to your next level.

Although there is a collection of mountains above Logjam Lumberyard, you can start the challenge by heading to the mansion directly north of ShiftyShafts. Past his backyard and labyrinth of grass, climb the mountain behind him to discover the Token Level Up at the top next to a rock. Since the mountain is quite tall, you may need to take the path on the left side of the structure to get to the top.

The token is one of the seven required to finish Monarch’s Week 1 quests, so you’ll need it to unlock the token. Shattered Wings Back Bling. You can then upgrade Monarch’s wings and skin once you’ve completed each of the 28 weekly challenges.