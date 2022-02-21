‘Fortnite’: Where To Find The Monarch’s Top Tier Token Northeast Of Logjam Lumberyard

Mexico City.- As part of Monarch Quest Pack of the Chapter 3 Season 1 from Fortnite, one challenge will be sending players to the northeast of Logjam Lumberyard to find a Level Token. It may take matches to find, as there are numerous landmarks in this area to search for. In reality, the token will float just above the highest point in the area. This is where you should jump to your next level.

