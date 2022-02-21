‘Fortnite’: Where To Find The Monarch Top Tier Token In Mighty Monument

Mexico City.- What Fortnite Episode 3 Season 1 is only weeks away from finishing, andl Monarch’s Quest Pack has arrived to give players a last second hand with their game progress. Battle Pass. For a challenge, players will have to catch one of the Level Tokens At a landmark known as Mighty Monument, but it is not exactly where it is said to be.

Mighty Monument’s location is one of the islands on the eastern side of the map, just east of Sanctuary. The island gets its name from having the towering Foundation statue right in the middle of it, so the location shouldn’t be hard to miss. As shown below, you will need to head behind the statue and find the token in a patch of sand a few meters from the island.

The level up token is just one of seven that you will have to hunt during the first week of quests. If it happens to be your seventh collected, you should be rewarded with the Shattered Wings Back Bling. The golden style of the skin of Monarch can also be earned, but you will have to wait and complete each new week of these quests before the season ends.