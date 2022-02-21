Fortnite: The Tilted Towers could be destroyed again

One of the keys to the success of Fortnite is that the title is constantly renewed. Quite apart from continuing to receive additional content, many elements within the map have been changing. That is why today we will talk about the Tilted Towers, one of the most iconic Battle Royale locations.

We just got Tilted Towers back, but i’m a little bit scared.. Three upcoming craters, all located around Tilted Towers. Are they foreshadowing something?… pic.twitter.com/yTfyXEHwAv — FortTory – Fortnite leaks & news (@FortTory) February 18, 2022

According to Dataminer FortTory, the Tilted Towers could be destroyed again. According to the files found by FortTory, the location of the towers would be in the central area of ​​3 craters, so they would be about to disappear.

According to dataminers, these are craters that are designed to absorb buildings. Considering that Tilted Towers is the only area between the 3 points, it is believed that the craters will expand to absorb the city. So it seems like a matter of time before Tilted Towers is destroyed again.

This will certainly be a move that will make some players sad, but it wasn’t completely unexpected either. The thing is that Tilted Towers is usually the center of disasters in Fortnite and has already been destroyed by earthquakes, flyers, meteors and even a purple cube.