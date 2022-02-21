Fortnite Quadcrasher Locations – Players will need to find the Quadcrasher to complete one of these tasks that mostly tie into the recent event of this week’s challenges in-game. The Quadcrasher can deal small amounts of damage when ramming players.

Players must find these vehicles called Quadcrshers for the challenge. The article talks about the details in a Fortnite Quadcrasher locations guide in Chapter 3 Season 1 to make the challenge easier for the players.

Fortnite Quadcrasher locations in Chapter 3 Season 1 and how to complete the challenge

Fortnite Quadcrasher Locations

–Driving a Quadcrasher to Pinnacle Peak (0/1)

The Quadcrasher is a Vehicle in Fortnite: Battle Royale. it was introduced in Season 6. The Quadcrasher accommodates two players, consisting of a driver and a passenger. The driver is in full control of the vehicle and can drive forward, backward, brake and also accelerate.

The Quadcrasher requires fuel to run, which can be refilled at gas stations or with a gas can. If the fuel runs out, the Quadcrasher will not be able to move. Using boost consumes more fuel in the process.

There is a race track at Chonker’s Speedway where players can find a bunch of Quadcrashers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. These tracks will help players take a well-deserved break from the classic battle royale game and play mini-games with their friends. These challenges offer large amounts of XP when completed.

