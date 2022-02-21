Exatlón México: Ximena Duggan breaks the silence about her elimination

The adventure is over! Ximena Duggan was deleted of the Exatlón México All Star after falling in a series of decisive duels against Ana Lago, fatigue finally took its toll on her and she became the third blue contender to come out of the sixth season, but not before break the silence about what happened.

The blue athlete knew that she would have to face Ana Lago, Heliud Pulido or Heber Gallegoswas never intimidated and if it weren’t for her knee injury she probably would have gone further, but she left the program happy in which he spent almost 30 weeks.

“I have mixed feelings, I’m out, I’m going to be able to play with my band, see my family and the love of my life; I’m very happy about that part, but also sad because I’m not going to be in this adventure anymore, I want you to know that I gave it my all, “said Duggan.

The drummer confessed that her best relationship in the reality show was with Koke Warrioror, whom he already considers his brother, in fact, andIt’s your favorite to win the All StarIn addition, there was time to talk about the controversial Aristeo Cázares.

“I live it very differently, from my side I see it more as a chattering and now, sometimes he goes too far with his comments, but suddenly they make me laugh. He is like that, it’s nothing personal, “Ximena explained.

Was there a plot against Ana Lago?

Ana Lago managed to stay another week on the beaches of the Dominican Republic, but after beating Ximena on February 20 he claimed his partner Heliud Pulido.

In this sense, the channel Todo es Viral affirms that both Heliud and Heber Gallegos They gave their best version to avoid a possible fall against Duggan and there are strong suspicions that there was a plot, although they are mere speculation.

