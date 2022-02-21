Exatlón All Star: This was the VULGAR insult of Koke Guerrero to Aristeo Cázares that annoyed the red fans (VIDEO)

The tension between the athletes of the red team and the blue team in the Exathlon: All Starhas exceeded limits with the comment that Koke warrior land made an athlete from the red team.

During the preview of chapter 19, the blue team athlete approaches the scarlet team athlete to comment on something, however, the conversation quickly changed direction and the red athlete ended up being “insulted”, for Koke.

Related news

When an athlete yelled at Koke after having lost a circuit against the red team, Koke jumped annoyed to defend himself, commenting that “Pato has to come to defend you”, however, Aristeo He commented angrily “That’s what captains do”, to try to defend himself, but what the champion of the red team did not expect was the response of his opponent, who shouted in front of all the athletes “You left it clean!”

This response angered fans of the Scarlet Team, who demanded that Koke be penalized for having said such an insult. However, Koke Warrior He is currently one of the most important blue team athletes, because his skills in throwing challenges have led him to become the new “best thrower” of the exathlon: All Stars.

Who was the athlete eliminated on February 20 of the Exathlon: All Star?

The third eliminated from the Exatlón: All Star, already has a face and a name, because in the competition on February 20, an athlete from the blue team unfortunately had to leave the sports reality show.

Despite the efforts of the blue team to stay safe in the third week of the reality show, an athlete showed less effectiveness during this week, so she had to face Ana Lago in a colossal elimination duel.

However, Ximena Duggan, who was one of the most anticipated athletes for this new edition of the exathlon: All Star, proved not to be up to his peers, so he became the third eliminated from the competition.