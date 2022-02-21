Exathlon Mexico: Karma? Aristeo is injured after teasing a blue athlete

The exathlon Mexico On Elimination Sunday, Ximena Duggan experienced the farewell who, after 27 weeks in the Dominican Republic, the drummer had to say goodbye to the program, but prior to her elimination, the Blues and Reds got involved in a series of discussions, of done Aristeo was injured after make fun of a Blue athlete, karma?

The Game for Retention was played in three series, the first was won by the blue team and the second by the Red team, but it was in this series where Aristeo He had to measure himself against a Blues athlete, in addition to pointing out that Aguileón revealed that one of his strategies is to deconcentrate his rivals, not only in the game, but also from their minds.

