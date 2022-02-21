Exathlon Mexico: Karma? Aristeo is injured after teasing a blue athlete

The exathlon Mexico On Elimination Sunday, Ximena Duggan experienced the farewell who, after 27 weeks in the Dominican Republic, the drummer had to say goodbye to the program, but prior to her elimination, the Blues and Reds got involved in a series of discussions, of done Aristeo was injured after make fun of a Blue athlete, karma?

The Game for Retention was played in three series, the first was won by the blue team and the second by the Red team, but it was in this series where Aristeo He had to measure himself against a Blues athlete, in addition to pointing out that Aguileón revealed that one of his strategies is to deconcentrate his rivals, not only in the game, but also from their minds.

Related news

The eldest of the Cázares is an old sea dog, but apparently he does have the conviction to eliminate all the Blues; For example, in Friday’s episode, Aristeo celebrated like Javi but with his fist down, something that made Big Papi’s teammates very angry, but especially Koke Guerrero.

Which athlete did Aristeo make fun of and then get injured?

The athlete who was mocked Aristeo and then Koke Guerrero was injured, the Sorcerer of the Air lost in the final shot against Aguileón, and the way he threw the bucket with the sandbag was spectacular.

The final shot was to break tiles with a type of axe, then they had to throw the same cube, it was there that Koke met Aristeo but the oldest of the Cázares feinted and Koke failed, an action that Rosique highlighted, in the end the Scarlet athlete took the point

Just as he did with Javi in ​​making his own celebration with his arm down, he wanted to make fun of how Koke celebrates in the same way, with pirouettes and he did so, but a camera from the exathlon Mexico who was very close to Aguileón suffered a blow.

Aristeo hurt his big toe with which he hit the camera, it was there that Koke yelled at him that no one made fun of the Sorcerer of the Air, but in his faithful style, Aristeo He came back and celebrated just like Koke, without a front-facing camera.

The unsportsmanlike attitude Aristeo against Koke it comes from last week, since in a shot, Aguileón was dancing to distract the Sorcerer from the Air, but Doris intervened and warned them that if they took each other he would hold.

Now a direct rivalry between Koke against Aristeosince according to the preview, the Wizard of the Air yells at Aguileón that Pato had to defend him.

On Monday, February 21, the game will be played for the Fortress, where the Reds will try to send the Blues back to the Cabin and, in addition, the team that loses will have an additional task.

AC