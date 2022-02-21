Eric Bischoff places only three fighters at the Undertaker level

Being part of the WWE Hall of Fame does not exclude a fighter from putting on his boots again, as we are verifying with the news that Steve Austin would face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. But regarding The Undertaker, we can take it for granted that his career on the rings was finalized with that “Boneyard Match” of WrestleMania 36.

And it is that Taker’s competitive career really had his last years left over, because in my point of view, he should have hung up his boots after losing his “Streak” to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX. But anyway, a kind of annex that does not tarnish the global of fantastic chapters written by Taker over three decadeswhere he became the most beloved fighter in the WWE Universe and one of the most respected in the industry, through a character that takes us back to a time when that magic of wrestling today almost extinct made the McMahon Empire great.

► The private Olympus of Eric Bischoff

Among the reactions that we have collected to Taker’s entry into the WWE Hall of Fame, now a server echoes that of Eric Bischoffvia Sportskeeda. And who was General Manager of Raw wanted to place the “Deadman” in the same comparison as three other legends also members of the WWE “Hall of Fame”.

“I think anyone who says they’re surprised is kidding themselves. I think we all knew it was going to happen. It was just a matter of when. I don’t think anyone in this industry, aside from maybe Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin, has had the Undertaker run. I would also put Ric Flair in that group. «If someone deserves it, if that is a term that can be used, certainly The Undertaker would be at the top of the list. He has been a mainstay for WWE for a long time, and has long been at the top of the industry. I’m very happy for him and for his fans too ».