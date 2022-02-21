Drew Barrymore will celebrate ET’s 40th anniversary with Steven Spielberg and their daughters

Drew Barrymore plans to celebrate the 40th anniversary of ET with the help of the famous director. And of her daughters, Frankie, 7, and Olive, 9.

«I’ve actually been talking to Steven Spielberg about it.Barrymore says. “I want to revel in this moment with them and include them and celebrate with Steven. He is a great father figure to me.”

The film, which was released on June 11, 1982, features 7-year-old Barrymore as Gertie. Her brother in the film, Elliot, played by Henry Thomas, befriends the alien ET who is quietly moved into the family’s home in suburban California. Things get adventurous for the kids when the government catches them and wants to take the alien away.

The anniversary is especially significant for the 46-year-old performer. It is that her daughters are approximately the same age as her when the film was released. Spielberg pointed out the coincidence to the actress, who admits she still has trouble believing how in sync it all is.

«So he says: ‘We will not miss this moment with your daughters’ “, Explain. «I say: ‘Okay.’ This is a very emotional and full circle. My daughters are very close to the age I was when ET came out. Frankie actually has the age. She’s 7 and she’s going to be 8, and Olive is 9. She’s going to be 10. This is where I’m at, and they love Steven.”

Drew met Spielberg while filming the movie and has been candid about their “father-daughter” relationship. He even credited her for putting her on the map.

«I was luckyhe told Dax Shepherd on his Armchair Expert podcast in September 2021.He changed my life. He was also someone I didn’t realize until I was older than he was also very fatherly. He calls me his first daughter. He was horrified that I wore red lipstick or when I did Playboy. He sent me a note, ‘Take cover!’ «

With the big anniversary on the horizon, it’s special for Barrymore to see Spielberg treat his daughters with the same protective nature he treated her all those years ago.

“He made me wait until I was 10 years old to get my ears piercedBarrymore explains. «They are very excited because Olive is about to turn 10 years old. She so she knows that she will pierce her ears ».

«They love him, and they love his movies, and they love that he’s so important to me. He was there to give me energy, protection, opportunity and take care of me like your family is supposed to.“, keep going. «Now that I’m a mom and my daughters are those ages, it’s such a full circle and so meaningful.”

«When he said that we had to celebrate the 40th anniversary with the girls, I cried my eyes out. It’s such an important time in life and I’m so proud of where we all are. It feels like a blessing that everyone is happy, whole and healthy right now.“, he adds. «This is great. This is life.”