“Don’t Look Up”: Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet drove Jennifer Lawrence “crazy” filming the Netflix movie

Jennifer Lawrence revealed she suffered from ‘complete misery’ while filming Don’t Look Up alongside his co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet.

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbertthe 31-year-old actress recalled a particular day on the set in which DiCaprio and Chalamet “drive her crazy”.

“Timothée was excited to be away from home [tras el confinamiento]. I think it was something like the first scene of him. And Leo had picked the song that was playing in the car and said ‘you know, this song is about, you know, blah blah blah,’” Lawrence narrated.

Colbert praised her for her “amazing” impression of DiCaprio.

Lawrence said: “I just remember being in complete misery that day. It was hell.”

However, Lawrence admitted that it was “great” working with the cast members of Don’t Look Upwhich includes Chalamet, DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill and Tyler Perry.

After a two-year hiatus, Lawrence returns to the big screen in this dark comedy directed by Adam McKay. The actress and her husband Cooke Maroney are currently expecting their first child.

A few months ago, on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, McKay described Don’t Look Up as “a disaster movie where people don’t necessarily believe disaster is near.”

In the film, Lawrence and DiCaprio play a pair of astronomers trying to warn the US president (Streep) about a “killer asteroid” on a collision course with Earth.

McKay also revealed that his film is about these two characters “navigating our world” and “navigating the equivalent of their Twitter.”

A few days ago, Lawrence revealed that he received a lower salary than DiCaprio for Don’t Look Updespite being one of the leading actresses.

At that time, it was reported that the star of The Revenant he had received US$30 million (£22.4 million), while Lawrence had earned US$25 million (£18.7 million). This means that Lawrence earned 83 cents for every dollar DiCaprio earned.

“Look, Leo brings in more box office than me. I am very lucky and I am happy with my agreement”, Lawrence commented to Vanity Fair about the pay gap.

Don’t Look Up It was nominated for an Oscar for best film of the year.