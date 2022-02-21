Courteney Cox talks about the injections she had (and took)

It’s no secret that the public scrutiny to which celebrities are subjected, who constantly have to present a young and fresh image to the public, is much greater than that suffered by men. A problem that more and more ‘celebrities’ shamelessly verbalize, thus trying to normalize the wrinkle and the right to age naturally. Subject that have claimed icons like Nicole Kidman, Gisele Bundchen and Cameron Diaz, among many others. However, it is the case of Courteney Cox and her past facial surgeries one of the ones that has brought the most queue on the internet for years. She, aware of this, has spoken about it during a recent interview with the Sunday Times Style medium.

And although it is not the first time that he openly acknowledges having regretted undergoing invasive treatments —among which facial injections of Botox and hyaluronic acid stand out—, now he has gone further:

“There was a moment where you say, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I look older’. And so I tried to chase that youth for years. And I didn’t realize that, oh shit, I actually looked really weird with injections and doing things to my face that I would never do now.”

Courtney Cox before and after. On the left, in 2010; on the right, in 2015. Getty Images

The passing of the years, something that no longer worries him

That’s the way it is, would end up removing facial fillers in an attempt to return to being the more natural Courteney Cox she was before. Impulse that she carried out precisely when people began to comment and treat the matter of her punctures in a derogatory way: “There came a time when I realized that I had to stop because everything was crazy,” she now admits without problem. To this day, the wrinkle and the ravages of the passage of time do not worry him. As she comments, she feels very young: “I have a lot of friends in their 30s and I don’t care. To me we’re the same age until I really stop to think about it […] There is nothing wrong with being 60 years old, although the truth is that I find it hard to believe. Time passes very fast. There is no doubt that I am now more connected to the earth and have learned a lot from life: what to enjoy, what to try to do more of and what to let go of.” A vital teaching that seems coherent and worthy of applause.

