Courteney Cox talks about Matthew Perry: “A lot of pressure was put on”

In May 2021, exactly seventeen years after the goodbye of friendsits six most visible faces –Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer– starred in a reunion, with HBO Max as witness, in which moments of great nostalgia and emotion are intertwined with others facing the gallery whose purpose is none other than to enhance the final product, at least as far as marketing and promotion are concerned. refers.

In any case, with ten highly successful seasons and 236 episodes in total, there was much expectation to see together again, in one of the scenarios that marked the series, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross. Everything related to ‘Friends’ became a global icon, from the song ‘I’ll Be There For You’ (The Rembrandts) to the sofa in the coffee shop (Central Perk) where these six friends, who obviously they also had to deal with fame.

Of all of them, Matthew Perry (52) was the worst off of all of them since even while the series was broadcast, the actor was already suffering from addiction problems. “I don’t remember three years of Friends. At some point between seasons 3 and 6 I was a little out of myself, ”Perry himself assured BBC Radio in 2016.

For this reason, the announcement made by the actor earlier this month about the publication of his memoirs, scheduled for November, has raised a lot of expectations because there is a lot to explain. And understand. “Much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people knew my version”, Perry announced, along with an image of the cover of the book, which is speculated that he could have received a seven-figure amount for telling his story.

Courteney Cox has also spoken about the actor this Sunday in an interview with The Times. The actress, who was a couple in fiction with Perry, shared that part of the problems he suffered at the time were due to the pressure he put himself under to make the public laugh. “He’s just had problems for a while, but I think he’s doing really well now.”, pointed out Cox, who also assured that it gave a lot to think about the fact that Perry needed to ingratiate himself with the audience so as not to see his confidence diminished. “A lot of pressure was put on,” he settled. We will have to wait to read her version.