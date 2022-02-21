‘CODA’ Actor Troy Kotsur Discusses His Historic and Healing Oscar Nomination

How long have you known Marlee Matlin, who plays your wife in CODA?

When I was 17, I saw Children of a lesser god (the 1986 drama for which Matlin won the Oscar for best actress), and that was the first time I had seen an authentic portrayal of a deaf person on the big screen. I thought, “I hope I can work with her one day.” After many years, I was at Deaf West Theater, and it turned out that Marlee came to almost every production I was in and we got to know each other a little bit over the years.

How was meeting her? Did you take it easy?

I was touched that he came to see our productions. When it happened CODAHe told me, “I’ve always hoped to work with you one day. I put your name on my wish list of actors I wanted to work with.” And so he fulfilled his wish. She has had a difficult journey herself, and it is nice to have this shared experience. But really, it’s great for everyone in the deaf and hard of hearing community, and especially for younger kids who have hopes and dreams, because I’m proof that those dreams can come true. A lot of people say, “Follow your dreams,” and I say, “Yeah, sure.” And then it really happened, so now I’m the one who has to shut up, because they were right.

Even before CODA sold at the Sundance Film Festival for a record $25 million and was nominated for all those Oscars, what did the experience of filming it mean to you?

When we finished filming, I went down to the pier and watched all the passing ships. I just wanted to thank God for everything that had happened. It took me so long to let Frank Rossi go and even shave off my beard. I really missed him as a character and struggled with it for about six months. My wife complained, “Troy, do you want to shave please? I can’t even kiss you.”

Since so much of the film revolves around a father-daughter relationship, what was it like seeing it with your daughter for the first time?

She was very proud, but when she saw the sex scene, she was embarrassed and covered her eyes. She’d say, “Dad, what are you doing?” I said, “Hey, it’s really important to learn about safe sex.”