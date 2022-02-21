Clásico Capitalino, ultimatum match for Santiago Solari

stays for him Capital Classic. Just like RECORD reported it since last night, in Coapa they will prolong the agony of the Technical Corps for another week. Already without the fever of the result of last night in America They decided to give one more game to Santiago Solaribut already with an ultimatum.

The Capital Classic It will be the stage where the Argentine strategist risks his permanence in the team, everyone in the Nest azulcrema are aware that the result before Cougars will define everything.

A new setback will make the technical management of SolariHowever, in case of getting a victory against the staunch rival, the team could get the motivation they need to reverse the situation and it will also be a breath of oxygen for the coach.

Only a victory serves for the solarism go on, a draw will not improve anything and it will only be another week of agony without a favorable response, while losing is starting a Plan B on Coapa.

The advantage is that both times Solari has visited the field of University City I have not lost, nor received a goal. In their first tournament they won by the minimum in the final stretch of the match and recently in the league last season they came out with a goalless draw in the First Leg Quarterfinals.

