Cillian Murphy compares Tommy Shelby to Robert Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy He has just surprised his followers with a rather unexpected comparison between two of his characters. During a recent interview with The Observer (via The Guardian), the Irish actor explained that finds several similarities between his role as Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s next film and his role as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

In this new feature film, the 45-year-old artist will take on the role of the famous American theoretical physicist who worked on the Manhattan Project, work that later earned him the nickname “father of the atomic bomb”. During his conversation with that medium, Murphy pointed out that he has been reading a lot to prepare for this new acting role and as a consequence he has found some interesting parallel between the mythical intellectual and the fictional gangster:

“Tommy Shelby is also a total contradiction. People identify with that, because we all walk around with these contradictory ideas coexisting in our heads.”

Peaky Blinders. Photo: BBC.

On the other hand, Cillian acknowledged that he is the number one fan of Nolan’s work and he assured that he will always respond to his call, no matter how big or small the role that the director offers him. He later praised his legacy and that of other contemporary filmmakers: “Isn’t it wonderful that filmmakers continue to make challenging, demanding movies within the studio system, shot on film instead of IMAX? I think he’s flying the flag. He, Paul Thomas Anderson and Quentin Tarantino are fantastic creators doing fascinating work on a grand scale.”

Similarly, it was confirmed that within the cast of Oppenheimer Actors such as Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid and Benny Safdie will also participate..