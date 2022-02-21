Camila Cabello will premiere song ‘Bam Bam’ with Ed Sheeran on March 4

the singer-songwriter Camila Hair 24-year-old who rose to fame thanks to the quintet Fifth Harmonysurprised all his followers to announce his next collaboration and it will be with the British singer Ed Sheeranwhich will be released on March 4, one day after his 25th birthday, on the other hand, the song will be named ‘Bam Bam’ and the interpreter of ‘Havana’ has already shared how the cover of the single will be.

Camila Hair. Camila Cabello will premiere the song ‘Bam Bam’ with Ed Sheeran on March 4. / Photo: Getty Images (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

He made this news known through his social networks and added that Ed Sheeran is one of his favorite people and admires him a lot as an artist and he just chose the release date, to coincide with his birthday, for that reason, a day later the song will be released.

“Bam Bam. March 4th with Ed Sheeran, one of my favorite people and artists”, “Also, my birthday is the day before, so I won triple”wrote Hair in your account Instagram official.

Also, you can now activate the reminder for the release of the single and it is believed that it could be accompanied by a music video, for which a preview or teaser in the coming days, some fans believe that the song will have a romantic tone since on the cover you can see Camila with her makeup running as if she had just cried and several followers think that it will be dedicated to her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendez.

Ed Sheeran. Camila Cabello will premiere the song ‘Bam Bam’ with Ed Sheeran on March 4. / Photo: Getty Images (John Phillips/Getty Images for MTV)

On the other hand, this would not be the first time that Camila and Ed Sheeran they collaborate since in 2019 they premiered the song South of the Border next to the rapper Cardi-B and the fans fell in love with the combination they made and together with the voice of the interpreter of ‘Bodak Yellow’, the result was phenomenal.