Camila Cabello will premiere a song with Ed Sheeran

the beautiful Camila Hair delighted his more than 60 million followers on Instagram, after announcing the premiere of his new song ‘Bam Bam‘, next to his dear friend Ed Sheeranso his fans did not hesitate to celebrate the news.

The singer shared a post in which she revealed the name and date of its premierewhich is one day after his 25th birthdayin such a way that it will have a double celebration and it will be nothing less than a Latin rhythm let young Cabello adorn the celebration.

“Bam Bam. March 4 with Ed Sheeran, one of my favorite people and artists. Also, my birthday is the day before, so I won triple“, Wrote the famous next to a photograph of her for promote your single.

Here you can see the publication:

Similarly, through his Instagram stories he shared a preview of the song: “That’s life, yeah. That’s just life baby. Yeah, love came around (yes, love came around)“, a little of what can be heard, while dancing accompanied by her friends.

This is not the first time Camila and Ed join their voicessince in 2019, the singer and Cardi B, accompanied the British composer on the song ‘South of the Border‘, where the third party was a complete success.

It took more than six months for Camila to return to the music scene, after the controversy she experienced in November from 2021in which her breakup with fellow singer, Shawn Mendezmonopolized all the covers of international media.