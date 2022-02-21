Camila Cabello gives a series of tracks from ‘Familia’, her next album

Camila Hair has wanted to share a series of clues about what seems to be the imminent release of what would be his third album, ‘Familia’. It seems that there is nothing left for her new musical project to come to light. In the last few hours, the artist herself has shared through your Tik Tok accounta video in which he provides a few small clues about this new installment.

Of course, these clues about the release of this new album are found in all their profiles on social networks. In this way, he has been uploading photos of what appears to be a photo session with different backgrounds, settings and clothing, which invites us to think that this suppose recording video clips of your new job.

This series of photos has driven all his fans crazy on social networks, who have supported with comments that impatience they have to know the new music that Camila Cabello is about to release. At the moment, the only thing we know about the artist’s third album is that, last June 2021, she released ‘Don’t Go Yet’ and also announced that she had left a track in the same video clip, by what would happen to us his new album.

It took her attentive followers a few hours to discover that the name of her new project would be ‘Familia’, with a more Latin version of the Cuban singer. in this new job will bring new collaborations with great artistssome already confirmed by the singer herself as C Tangana.

With this new album, the interpreter of ‘Señorita’ wants to connect with that music that she listened to as a child and that was able to connect her with her native Cuba as well as with Mexico, a country where the singer he lived seven years of his life. Faced with a disturbing wait, let’s hope that Camila Cabello will not take long to release new music in style. What a win!