Britney Spears to publish her memoirs after $15 million deal

BRITNEY SPEARS

New York, Feb 21 (EFE) .- Britney Spears reached an agreement whereby she will receive 15 million dollars for writing a memoir, in which she will reveal details of her musical career and her contentious relationship with her family, which it includes the legal guardianship of 13 years with which his father had the power to control all aspects of his life.

According to Page Six, the 40-year-old Spears reached the deal with publisher Simon & Schuster after a bidding “war” between several companies that wanted to land the predictably lucrative deal.

The newspaper, which cites a source close to the contract signed between the popular American singer and the publisher, states that it is “one of the largest agreements ever signed” for a book, although behind some of the most important political figures. of the recent history of the country.

Among them, Barack and Michelle Obama, who in 2017 received a total of about 60 million dollars for their books, the highest known non-fiction works.

Another example is that of former US President Bill Clinton, who in 2001 reached an agreement to write his biography “My Life” for 15 million dollars.

The contract signed by Spears’ biography comes shortly after her sister, Jamie Lynn, with whom she has been involved in notorious clashes on social media, published “Things I Should Have Said” in January.

The person in charge of “Toxic” harshly criticized that book on social networks: “I wish you would submit to a lie detector so that the masses could see that you lie blatantly!” Britney Spears wrote on her Instagram account, in which she accused her sister to be “making money” thanks to her and described her as “scum”.

Spears, who recently got rid of legal guardianship after a long and controversial legal process, has also threatened on social networks to tell the secrets of her relatives: “May God have mercy on the souls of my relatives if I ever do an interview ”.

He had recently given indications on the networks that he was writing his biography, with a photo of a typewriter that accompanied the message “Do I start from the beginning???” .