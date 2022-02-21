Britney Spears deletes her Instagram account

EFE.- Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account on Tuesday, in which she accumulated more than 34 million followers and which in recent years served as the only form of contact between the artist and her fans.

After some concern was raised among her followers, the singer explained via Twitter that she has made the decision herself to take a break from social media and celebrate her recent engagement to Sam Asghari.

Don’t worry folks, I’m just taking a break from social media. I’ll be back soon!” Spears said.

Don’t worry folks… just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021

The artist’s Instagram was constantly examined by her fans since some considered that, through apparently innocent publications, she was launching hidden messages against the legal guardianship that has been controlling her life for 13 years.

After her intervention at the end of June in the Superior Court of Los Angeles, many of the suspicions of her followers were revealed to be true and since then Spears has been much more explicit when talking about her personal situation.

According to sources cited by the daily Page Sixthe singer “is happy and in good shape” and considers that silence “can be a powerful message”.

His lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, has also confirmed that the decision is strictly his.

On Monday, through that same social network, Spears announced her marriage commitment to Sam Asghari, a model and personal trainer with whom she has been dating for five years, when she met him while recording her music video “Slumber Party”.

For his part, Jamie Spears, the singer’s father, asked the court last week to consider putting an end to his daughter’s controversial guardianship.

“As Mr. Spears has said time and time again, all he wants is what’s best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to end her conservatorship and she believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should have that opportunity,” said her father’s attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 29.

