“Between 25 and 30% of patients with psoriasis can develop psoriatic arthritis”, emphasizes dermatologist

Noelani González, dermatologist, Director of the Area of ​​Cosmetic Dermatology at Mount Sinai in New York.

In an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health in the program of Health Expertsthe dermatologist, Director of the Area of Dermatology Cosmetics at Mount Sinai in New York. Noelani González, reported that between 25 and 30 percent of the patients of psoriasis develop psoriasic arthritis.

The dermatologist specified that among the available treatments are topical therapies, creams not composed of steroids, medications. However, some medications can have side effects and can cause thinning of the skin, in other cases they can cause stretch marks, acne and rosacea; therefore, it is crucial to know to what extent these treatments should be used.

“We have some steroids that are very powerful, for example, they should never be used on the face or in the genital area, because in those areas the skin is very thin, but we can use it on the elbows or knees, where we know that we have very thick skin”, pointed out Noelani González, dermatologist.

The treatments come in presentations from liquids, solutions, gel, creams and ointments, among others.

In the case of the scalp, it will be possible to show the scale on the scalp, the redness and there will be an itching, however, in seborrheic dermatitis the scale tends to be more yellow, while in the psoriasis the scale is silverier and thicker, likewise, the plates extend from the scalp outwards.

In case you need another treatment, you can use biologicals, pills or phototherapy; in this case they are injectable every two weeks or monthly.

In daily skin care, it is recommended to look for products that have salicylic acid, lactic acid, urea, jar, glycerin, ceramides; everything that is moisturizing will help plaques, and in some cases having it well moisturized can help hide them.

However, ingredients such as salicylic acid, in high concentrations, can become irritating, or if used in non-recommended areas, therefore, it is advisable to have the support of a dermatologist who can guide the patient, to avoid any reaction.

Definition of Psoriasic arthritis

The psoriasis It is an autoimmune condition, causing lymphocytes, those that usually fight infections, to start attacking the body itself, causing inflammation and causing the skin to start reproducing faster and more often.

Among the risk factors are environmental ones, including smoking, trauma to the skin (bites, tattoos, scratching), stress and obesity, among others. However, there is also a genetic component, if there is a family history of psoriasisyou may be more willing to develop it.

“The concept is somewhat confusing, because we cannot say if it is hereditary, but we know that there is a genetic predisposition, that is, if there is a close relative of yours who has psoriasisWell, you are predisposed, but it does not mean that it will necessarily give you, “said the dermatologist.

In several studies it has been shown that the psoriasis can affect other body systems such as the cardiovascular system, cholesterol, diabetes; These systems may be associated with psoriasisin the event that it is not given a good treatment This pathology can trigger complications directed at the systems mentioned above.

Additionally, there are different types of psoriasis:

Psoriasis on plate: Usually, it is evident in large parts of the body, such as the elbows, knees, scalp, hands and feet.

Psoriasis in drop: They look like drops of water that have fallen on the patient, in this case it is more common in children or adolescents, and the outbreak comes after a strep throat infection.

Psoriasis postulate: It is the most severe type and difficult to treat.

Psoriasis in nails, feet and hands, among others.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have a cure, but what I usually tell my patients is that despite this and the fact that it is a chronic disease, if we can control it to the point where the plaques are barely visible, we will always have to be in some kind of treatmentbut it can be controlled”, commented Noelani González, dermatologist.

