announce the main candidate to replace Santiago Solari

After a new defeat of the Águilas del América in the C22 Mexico Grita Tournament of Liga MX, rumors return about the early departure of Santiago Solari. In this regard, in Coapa a name is already itching to be his replacement.

Santiago Solari said that “I miss him” it would be that the fans applaud them facing the situation that the Águilas del América are experiencing in the C22 Mexico Grita Tournament of the MX League. And also, the strange thing would be, that there are no names that can replace itgiven that the erosion of the relationship between the Indiecito and the azulcrema institution deepened with the poor results, but it dates back months.

And in that direction is headed what would be the breaking news of the Nest. Is that according to the YouTube channel Cracks Mexico, the board would already have a favorite candidate to replace the former Real Madrid helmsman, who, with each stumble of the main men’s team in Clausura 2022, apparently gets even closer.

It would be Nicolás Larcamón. The coach of Club Puebla, a cast that today is presented as one of the leaders of the Liga MX C22 Grita México Tournament, is the one appointed by the authorities of the Águilas del América to sit on the local bench of the Azteca Stadium , from the second half of the year.

What did Santiago Solari say once America’s defeat against Pachuca was complete?

Santiago Solari referred to the reaction of the fans for the moment of the Águilas del América after the fall against Pachuca for the sixth day of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX: “The fans have every right to express themselves, the strange thing would be for them to applaud us. We were in the game for perhaps the first 20 minutes, in a transition they scored a goal for us and at this moment everything costs us a little more”.

The career of Nicolás Larcamón, the next coach of América?

Nicolás Larcamón, a 37-year-old Argentine coach born in the city of La Plata in Buenos Aires, arrived at Liga MX through the Club Puebla for the Guard1anes Closing Tournament 2021. Previously managed: Deportivo Anzoátegui from Venezuela (2016 – 2017), Antofagasta (2017), Huachipato (2018 – 2019) and Curicó Unido from Chile (2020).

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!