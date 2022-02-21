Adamari López and Alaïa captivate with the same outfits on their vacation in Cartagena
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
UP NEXT
Kim Kardashian shows the unexpected accessory to elevate your bikinis
01:22
-
Exfoliation with thread, Sharon Fonseca’s innovative technique for sensitive skin
01:17
-
Anuel AA and Yailin ‘La Más Viral’ spend thousands of dollars on coordinated looks for a date
01:12
-
Natalia Jiménez reveals the basic care she has in her beauty routine
01:05
-
Karol G strips naked to pose as ‘the little mermaid’ and you have to see the photos
01:35
-
The best looks of the famous in New York Fashion Week
01:58
-
Meet Sofía Jirau, the first model with Down syndrome to sign with Victoria’s Secret
01:30
-
Custo Barcelona surprises with its trends at Fashion Week in New York
01:49
-
“My passion is to beautify other people.” Entrepreneur shares her best beauty products
05:58
-
This Hispanic florist overcame domestic violence and raised her children
02:53
-
Carmen Villalobos confesses her secret for a perfect hairstyle when you have baby hairs
01:14
-
Chiquis Rivera reveals the part of her body that has been most affected by age
01:26
-
Rihanna confesses how she feels about the changes that pregnancy is leaving on her figure
01:15
-
The risks of the treatment with which Christian Nodal supposedly erased his Belinda tattoo
01:32
-
Jennifer Lopez and Adamari López prove that lace dresses are back
01:13
-
A Puerto Rican becomes the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down Syndrome
00:19
-
Thread lift technique promises to improve the skin of the neck with little expense and without pain
02:06
-
Julia Fox debuts at New York Fashion Week after breaking up with Kanye West
01:07
-
Offset crowned Valentine’s Day with a $375,000 jewel for Cardi B
01:30
-
UP NEXT
Kim Kardashian shows the unexpected accessory to elevate your bikinis
01:22
-
Exfoliation with thread, Sharon Fonseca’s innovative technique for sensitive skin
01:17
-
Anuel AA and Yailin ‘La Más Viral’ spend thousands of dollars on coordinated looks for a date
01:12
-
Natalia Jiménez reveals the basic care she has in her beauty routine
01:05
-
Karol G strips naked to pose as ‘the little mermaid’ and you have to see the photos
01:35
-
The best looks of the famous in New York Fashion Week
01:58
-
Meet Sofía Jirau, the first model with Down syndrome to sign with Victoria’s Secret
01:30
-
Custo Barcelona surprises with its trends at Fashion Week in New York
01:49
-
“My passion is to beautify other people.” Entrepreneur shares her best beauty products
05:58
-
This Hispanic florist overcame domestic violence and raised her children
02:53
-
Carmen Villalobos confesses her secret for a perfect hairstyle when you have baby hairs
01:14
-
Chiquis Rivera reveals the part of her body that has been most affected by age
01:26
-
Rihanna confesses how she feels about the changes that pregnancy is leaving on her figure
01:15
-
The risks of the treatment with which Christian Nodal supposedly erased his Belinda tattoo
01:32
-
Jennifer Lopez and Adamari López prove that lace dresses are back
01:13
-
A Puerto Rican becomes the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down Syndrome
00:19
-
Thread lift technique promises to improve the skin of the neck with little expense and without pain
02:06
-
Julia Fox debuts at New York Fashion Week after breaking up with Kanye West
01:07
-
Offset crowned Valentine’s Day with a $375,000 jewel for Cardi B
01:30