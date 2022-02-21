6 Penélope Cruz movies that are available on Netflix, in addition to ‘Parallel Mothers’ | Entertainment Cinema and Series
It is not the first time that the Spaniard has been nominated for the award, because with an extensive career, she has managed to enter the list 4 times and won Best Supporting Actress for “Vicky Cristina Barcelona”.
If you want to know other great performances by Penelope Cruz, here are 6 movies that are available on Netflix.
Here Penélope Cruz is Raimunda, a woman who apparently lives happily with her husband and teenage daughter, but realizes that she misses her mother very much, who died in a fire.
He finds out that his mother was seen at Sole’s house, his sister, so he decides to find out what’s going on. The film is a metaphor for the death of our loved ones.
This role gave him his first Oscar nomination, although he did not win his fame, he grew internationally.
Based on the true story of ‘The Cuban Five’ that took place at the end of 1998, ‘La Red Avispa’ narrates the hard life that citizens led in Havana, Cuba and how it forces them to take a risky path.
René González is a Cuban pilot who abandons his wife and daughter to leave the socialist regime and seek a better life in Miami, United States. His departure makes other people do the same and thus they start an espionage network to be able to infiltrate violent anti-Castro organizations, which were guilty of the terrorist attacks that he suffered.
In her role, Olga Salanueva, Penélope Cruz shows all the sacrifices a mother must make in order to guarantee her daughter’s well-being in a country with harsh political and social conflicts.
Here is the story of Janis and Ana, two women who meet at the hospital because they both give birth on the same day. After talking for a while, they realize that they will become single mothers; however, one of them is terrified and regrets her decision, while the other is happy and tries to comfort her.
Their bond is maintained after having their babies and they begin to get along very well, but a situation comes between them that affects everything they lived together and puts their friendship in danger.
This film directed by Pedro Almodóvar was the one that gave the Spanish actress her most recent Oscar nomination and can be enjoyed on Netflix.
Escobar: The Betrayal (2017)
Penélope Cruz has worked with her husband Javier Bardem in various productions and this is just one of them. The film portrays the life of Pablo Escobar, one of the world’s best-known drug traffickers who made Colombia one of the most violent countries in the world at the time.
In addition to seeing how the criminal founded the Cali Cartel, the relationship he had with Virginia Vallejo, a news anchor who was his lover, is also explored in depth. The plot not only shows the loving moments of both, but also the problems they faced when being wanted by the police.
The story focuses on the relationship between Víctor Plaza and a girl named Elena. Both maintain a toxic relationship and at one point they find themselves struggling, which causes the neighbors to call the police.
The situation gets out of control and Victor ends up shooting a policeman, for which he is taken to prison. Upon leaving the correctional facility 2 years later, he immediately looks for Elena, since he is still in love with her; however, he finds out that she is now married to that policeman whom he attacked and left a paraplegic.
‘Carne Trémula’ is based on the homonymous novel by Ruth Rendell and was directed by Pedro Almodóvar, who favored Cruz in his productions.
As if that were not enough, in addition to sharing credits with her husband, she also came to do so with her mother-in-law Pilar Bardem, a personality who was dedicated to acting and died in July 2021 due to health problems linked to her lungs.
David Aames is an attractive millionaire man who seems to have his life figured out, but everything changes when he gets into a car accident. Upon waking up, he realizes that he is in the hospital with a disfigured face; shortly after, the doctors manage to reconstruct his face as he had it.
Although at first everything seems real, what he lives later makes him question his sanity, because his lover is by his side as well as his girlfriend, who is supposed to have died.
The personalities that we can see in the film besides Cruz are Cameron Diaz, Tom Cruise, Tilda Swinton and Kurt Russell.