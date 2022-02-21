One of the most controversial and most beloved couples of the show was undoubtedly that of Belinda and Christian Nodalbut unfortunately in recent weeks, the singer announced through his Instagram account his separation from the naturalized Mexican actress.

This couple was a clear example that not everything is hunky-dory when it comes to love, nor that everything is forever like in fairy tales, so both singers will now have to live their duel on their own. separation.

All people are different, so everyone can live their duel as they want. Some prefer not to bring it up, while others prefer to let off steam by listening to sad music or watching heartbreak movies on TV. Netflixso now we will show you some films that will make you remember the best couple in the show.

3 NETFLIX movies about breakups like Christian Nodal and Belinda

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

A film that will undoubtedly make you cry and to a certain extent you will feel identified or identified since the novelist Charlie Kaufman won the Oscar for best screenplay. With a duration of 1 hour and 47 minutes. Clementine decides to have all memories of her removed from Joel and he chooses the same, but she soon goes on a crazy trip through her own mind realizing it was a mistake.

sad valentine

With great protagonists like Ryan Gosling, Michelle Williams, Faith Wladyka and a duration of 1 hour and 51 minutes, this film will make you remember the lovebirds who decided to leave their courtship behind since While they survive in their decadent love, Cindy and Dean remember their idyll, when life was full of possibilities and romance.

How to survive my ex?

definitely both Belinda What Christian Nodal They must begin to live their duel and mentalize themselves in case they ever meet again by chance, that is why this film will prepare them very well for that moment, since Peter has a hard time overcoming a love break and to top it off he runs into his Ex-girlfriend in the same hotel in Hawaii.