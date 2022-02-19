WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: expedition arrives in Saudi Arabia

The expedition of WWE arrived in Saudi Arabia yesterday to prepare for the Elimination Chamber event that will be held tonight at the Jeddah Superdome in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and will be broadcast live on Peacok and WWE Network.

Mike Johnson, a journalist for PW Insider, has revealed some of the confirmed names in Jeddah. The president and CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon, arrived in the country and was supervising the production meetings during yesterday. WWE Executive Producer and Head of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn was also present at those meetings.

WWE held a press conference for the local media earlier in the day, featuring members of the WWE Hall of Fame. Lita and Bill Goldbergthe WWE champion bobby lashleythe SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Austin Theory, Rhea Ripley and the Mysterios. The General Entertainment Authority in Jeddah posted several images on social media.

Subsequently, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Bianca Belair, Nikki ASH and Titus O’Neil were present at an event related to the first Special Olympics and the organization be a star of the WWE Community in Jeddah. Titus and Natalya also met with US Consul General Faris Asad.

No trace of Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes was not seen with the WWE expedition to Saudi Arabia that was part of the acts. Obviously, Rhodes’ presence will be kept secret until the end if his trip to Saudi Arabia is confirmed. The presence of another previously unannounced star has also not been confirmed.

