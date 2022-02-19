WWE 2K22 reveals available arenas and championships
WWE 2K22 is one of the most anticipated WWE games. Although the company is in the process of announcing the game, the announcement of the MyGM Mode has made the expectations of the followers increase considerably. The upcoming pro wrestling game promises to be unlike any of its predecessors, given the extensive level of its marketing. The game has become known among YouTubers and gamers so that they can perform content tests and thus be able to correct any problem or error.
smack talks has recently revealed the first fifteen minutes of WWE 2K22’s MyGM mode. Being the long-awaited successor to the emblematic General manager mode, fans expect great things from him. The most interesting detail of the mode is how they are managing to create an interesting and functional backstage areain which a large part of the procedures will be carried out.
The channel posted the video showing details such as the draft process, the amount of money Earned early in the game to kick off your squad, as well as other mechanics important to the game. Here are some key facts.
WWE 2K22 playable arenas
- WCW Monday NitroWCW Starrcade 1996
- WWE 205 Live
- WWE Clash of Champions 2020
- WWE Elimination Chamber 2021
- WWE Fast Lane 2021
- WWE Hell in a Cell 2020
- WWE Horror Show at Extreme Rules
- WWE Main Event
- WWE Mixed Match Challenge
- WWE Money in the Bank 2021
- WWE NXT
- WWE NXT TakeOver 31
- WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House
- WWE NXT TakeOver XXX
- WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver
- WWE NXT Vengeance Day
- WWE Payback 2020
- WWE Raw ThunderDome
- WWERaw 2020
- WWERaw 2021
- WWE Royal Rumble 2021
- WWE SmackDown ThunderDome
- WWE Smackdown 2020
- WWE SmackDown 2021
- WWE SummerSlam 1988
- WWE SummerSlam 2020
- WWE Survivor Series 2020
- WWE TLC 2020
- WWE WrestleMania 37
- WWE WrestleMania Backlash
Available Championships WWE 2K22
- ECW Championship (Original ECW, WWE ECW, Final ECW)
- ECW Television Championship
- LeftRightLeftRight Championship
- Million Dollar Championship
- NXT Championship (classic and current)
- NXT Cruiserweight Championship
- NXT North American Championship
- NXT Women’s Championship (Classic and Current)
- NXT UK Championship
- NXT UK Women’s Championship
- UpUpDownDown Championship
- WCW Hardcore Championship
- WCW United States Championship
- WCW World Championship (1993 version, nWo, Big Gold)
- World Wide Wrestling Federation Championship (The first world title won by Hulk Hogan)
- WWE Championship (Brahma Bull, Smoking Skull, Big eagle, Winged Eagle, Undisputed Current, Current but with scratch logo)
- WWE Cruiserweight Championship (2001-2007)
- WWE Divas Championship
- WWE European Championship
- WWE Intercontinental Championship (90, 94, 2011-2019, Current)
- WWE Light Heavyweight Championship
- Raw Women’s Championship
- SmackDown Women’s Championship
- WWE United Kingdom Championship
- WWE United States Championship (John Cena Variant, WWE Classic Design, Current Design)
- WWE Universal Championship
- WWE Women’s Championship
don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.
Remember that the next WWE PPV is Elimination Chamber and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.