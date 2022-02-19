WWE 2K22 reveals available arenas and championships



WWE 2K22 is one of the most anticipated WWE games. Although the company is in the process of announcing the game, the announcement of the MyGM Mode has made the expectations of the followers increase considerably. The upcoming pro wrestling game promises to be unlike any of its predecessors, given the extensive level of its marketing. The game has become known among YouTubers and gamers so that they can perform content tests and thus be able to correct any problem or error.



smack talks has recently revealed the first fifteen minutes of WWE 2K22’s MyGM mode. Being the long-awaited successor to the emblematic General manager mode, fans expect great things from him. The most interesting detail of the mode is how they are managing to create an interesting and functional backstage areain which a large part of the procedures will be carried out.

The channel posted the video showing details such as the draft process, the amount of money Earned early in the game to kick off your squad, as well as other mechanics important to the game. Here are some key facts.

WWE 2K22 playable arenas

WCW Monday NitroWCW Starrcade 1996

WWE 205 Live

WWE Clash of Champions 2020

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021

WWE Fast Lane 2021

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

WWE Horror Show at Extreme Rules

WWE Main Event

WWE Mixed Match Challenge

WWE Money in the Bank 2021

WWE NXT

WWE NXT TakeOver 31

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX

WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver

WWE NXT Vengeance Day

WWE Payback 2020

WWE Raw ThunderDome

WWERaw 2020

WWERaw 2021

WWE Royal Rumble 2021

WWE SmackDown ThunderDome

WWE Smackdown 2020

WWE SmackDown 2021

WWE SummerSlam 1988

WWE SummerSlam 2020

WWE Survivor Series 2020

WWE TLC 2020

WWE WrestleMania 37

WWE WrestleMania Backlash



Available Championships WWE 2K22

ECW Championship (Original ECW, WWE ECW, Final ECW)

ECW Television Championship

LeftRightLeftRight Championship

Million Dollar Championship

NXT Championship (classic and current)

NXT Cruiserweight Championship

NXT North American Championship

NXT Women’s Championship (Classic and Current)

NXT UK Championship

NXT UK Women’s Championship

UpUpDownDown Championship

WCW Hardcore Championship

WCW United States Championship

WCW World Championship (1993 version, nWo, Big Gold)

World Wide Wrestling Federation Championship (The first world title won by Hulk Hogan)

WWE Championship (Brahma Bull, Smoking Skull, Big eagle, Winged Eagle, Undisputed Current, Current but with scratch logo)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship (2001-2007)

WWE Divas Championship

WWE European Championship

WWE Intercontinental Championship (90, 94, 2011-2019, Current)

WWE Light Heavyweight Championship

Raw Women’s Championship

SmackDown Women’s Championship

WWE United Kingdom Championship

WWE United States Championship (John Cena Variant, WWE Classic Design, Current Design)

WWE Universal Championship

WWE Women’s Championship

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is Elimination Chamber and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.