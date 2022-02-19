Trick makes it easier to capture shiny in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You already have on the web the latest news of this long-awaited game, and now we have received more news related to Pokemon Legends: Arceus in the form of details: it is a trick to facilitate the capture of shiny.

Shiny hunt of Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In this case, the information corresponds to a trick that we must take into account when catching shiny. This allows us to ensure and facilitate their capture. Remember that we have already explained some tricks to find shinyand now this allows us to facilitate its capture.

In the message below, it is explained that turning off automatic saving and saving manually when it appears a shiny pokemon will ensure that it respawns if players reload their save file. This allows us to have as many attempts as we need, something that comes in handy in this installment because there are more chances of inadvertently scaring them away.

Here you can see it:

I just discovered an important thing about shinys in pokemon Legends Arceus! from pokemon

Return to Sinnoh

We remind you of the premise of this long-awaited title:

Explore vast wildernesses where endless discoveries await you in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Observe, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action role-playing game set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to live in harmony. Your adventures take place in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of investigating to create the first Pokédex of the region. Return to Sinnoh These lands, which will one day become the Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl region of Sinnoh, boast true natural wonders. Also impressive landscapes and a good number of wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new! The enigmatic Arceus is said to be the key to solving a strange phenomenon affecting certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected to your adventure? Team Galaxy is made up of the most varied people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to the research division of Team Galaxy and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

What do you think? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of the game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, available from January 28, 2022, here.

