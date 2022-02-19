The 5 worst versions of Spider-Man in movies and series

Adapting superhero comics wasn’t easy back in the day, when special effects were more rudimentary. A good example of this are these versions of Spider-Man in movies and series

We will always have the doubt of what would have happened if finally james cameron would have brought to fruition the dream adaptation of spider-man several decades ago. Or what would have become of Nicolas Cage’s Superman, for example. And so many promising or fun projects that did not come to fruition.

Unfortunately, certain versions of Spider-Man in movies and series leave no room for imagination, as they were very real, to the anger of many fans. And so it happened with so many, like Superman, Batman or Thor.

If you want to check what we are talking about, take a look at these versions of Spider-Man in movies and series that, frankly, without wanting to make firewood from the fallen tree and without being too demanding… Truth be told, they leave a lot to be desired, for not say directly that they are terribly seedy.