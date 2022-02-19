Surprise Ben Affleck. Jennifer Lopez does not want to marry him

Jennifer Lopez must be one of the most eligible women in the world. It does not matter that she is not the revelation artist, the youngest and most popular of the moment. She has great qualities: great talent, beauty, charisma and hundreds of other reasons that make her extraordinary. So it is not strange that a certain character has proposed to her. The problem is that she doesn’t want to marry him, even though she is a very attractive and successful star. Do you want to know what happened? Read the rest.

Jennifer López and Maluma are currently in full promotion of a movie that they starred together with Owen Wilson. It’s called ‘Marry Me’, Marry me, and it’s a romantic comedy, an almost extinct genre and that many await with great enthusiasm. It is about the singer Kat Valdez (Jen) and Bastian (Maluma) getting married through a live broadcast. But things spiral out of control when Kat finds out her boyfriend is cheating on her with her assistant. Her spite leads her to marry any individual from the public. And that turns out to be a math teacher named Charlie, the role played by Owen Wilson.





Thus, López and the Colombian have been together for a long time. So they had the opportunity to record a very funny video, which he himself published on his networks. Maluma kneels down to ask JLo to marry her, but she tells him with total certainty that “No”. The singer’s disappointed face is evident, which has generated laughter around the world. And it is that the interpreter of ‘Hawái’ has no chance with the Diva from the Bronx. She has her heart reserved for Ben Affleck, with whom she restarted her relationship after nearly 20 years.

The reason Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck broke up the first time

That the interpreter of ‘Jenny from the Block’ and Ben Affleck have returned took everyone by surprise. How many times have you seen two stars who were in a relationship so long ago reconcile? Very few. They parted ways in 2004 after an intense romance. The reason is incredible, because it was because of the public scrutiny they experienced and the hatred. The press, television and the number of individuals who persecuted them. Although, beyond that, she was attacked for having a physiognomy of Latin descent.

In the magazine ‘Rolling Stone’, the actress spoke about it: “It’s one of those things that you bury very deeply so you can move on and mind your own business.” In addition, she reflected on that stage: “It’s funny because Ben and I were together and we were very much in love. It was one of the happiest moments of my life. But there was also something else going on that we were being criticized for, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out, because we were too young to understand at the time what the most important things in life really were.”

After having experienced hard times, being a mother, being married three times, among other things, her skin is exponentially stronger. TOtime has emotional stability and both are more in love than ever.

Jennifer López and Maluma make a good couple, but professionally. Instead, “Bennifer” is quite a promise in the field of love.