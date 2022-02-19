Street Fighter V (SFV) Pack is now available

From the hand of 57Digital and Capcom, The World Warriors pack is now available for users of Minecraft. As its name suggests, it is based on the franchise street-fighter. While it doesn’t implement a new game mode or anything like that, something that the DLC did to celebrate Sonic’s anniversarywill allow fighting game lovers to dress up as some of the most iconic characters in the genre.

Below, you will find everything you need to know about this DLC.

How much does the DLC pack cost? Street Fighter V (SFV) for Minecraft?

The DLC pack of Street Fighter V (SFV) for Minecraft It is priced at 490 Minecoins.

What platforms is it available for?

The DLC of Street Fighter V (SFV) for Minecraft is available for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC and mobile devices. It is now available on the Minecraft Marketplace.

What does the DLC contain? Street Fighter V (SFV)?

The World Warriors Pack for Minecraft contains 35 skins based on the fighters that make up the squad Street Fighter V: Champion Edition. These include both classic characters—such as Ryu, Chun Li and E.Honda— like some who recently debuted. Among these are Luke, fang and rashid. As if that wasn’t enough, those who purchase the bundle will receive a free character design item. This will allow you to customize your appearance with a dozen items.

Source: Minecraft official page