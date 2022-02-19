Minecraft shows off its new Street Fighter skins

Minecraft is a game that never ceases to amaze us, either because of its new content or because of the works of art that its players are capable of creating in this cubic world. Since its release a little over 10 years ago, the infinity of constructions, mods and fun that this installment has given us has been totally impressive. Oh, I forgot, be careful if you are Russian. You could end up in jail if you detonate buildings in Minecraft.

In addition, if something characterizes this universe, it is also the possibility and freedom of skins that the game has, especially thanks to its mods. An option that has given a new life to the delivery, both in textures and in constructions and, as I say, in skins for your cube friend. So today this entry is about that, if the game already has incredible appearances for your character, now we bring you something else for you to take a look.

Minecraft meets Ryu and his Hadoken

Can you imagine your cube buddy kicking and throwing the Hadoken at the Creepers? Well you got it Minecraft is a box of surprises and today they have confirmed a new pack of skins based on this character and the Capcom universe and their fights. Pack that has been approved by 57Digital and is now available for your enjoyment.

If you are a fan of Minecraft and fighting games that have to do with Capcom, you are in luck. Access the character editor to be able to equip yourself with the new items and claim your free t-shirt. Now you don’t have to fear the Creepers anymore… They fear you.