Inside Kris Jenner’s lavish DISH room filled with custom Kardashian dinnerware, $600 Hermes plates, and a $650 Gucci teapot

KRIS Jenner showed off a lavish room in her Los Angeles mega-mansion that’s filled with rare designer plates and custom Kardashian dinnerware.

The famous mom spared no expense to serve up a fine dinner on rare china at her $20 million Hidden Hills estate, including $600 Hermes pieces and a $650 Gucci teapot.

The range of designer dinner arrangements also included fine china featuring Kris, along with all her children, hand-painted glamorous portraits.

In a new interview with her daughter, Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle brand Poosh, Kris, 66, praised her “impeccably organized” room that showcased her extensive collection.

Originally a walk-in closet, Kris transformed the room into a showcase for hundreds of pieces that are not only expensive, but also have sentimental value.

After collecting the plates throughout her life, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian alum even added high-quality lighting to showcase the plates to their full potential.

The long white shelves display the various sets of bowls and plates stacked next to each other.

In addition to expensive pieces, the media mogul also owns one-of-a-kind ensembles that were custom made for her and her family.

On a set of white plates with gold trim, Kris, along with her daughters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner, are seen hand-painted with glamorous portraits.

His son Rob Kardashian, 34, can also be seen on the plate, bowl and cup, with each family member looking to his left from a profile angle.

In addition to custom family pieces, the impressive groupings also include Hermes’ Balcon du Guadalquivir dinnerware line, which starts at $120 for a single small butter dish.

However, the range goes as high as $2,100 for a vase and $2,000 for a tray with a regular-sized plate that retails for $430 each.

The red and white designed set isn’t the only set Kris has gotten from Hermes: She’s also collected a beautiful set of 8-piece orange, gold, and white dinnerware set for $550.

SPILL THE $600 TEA

His Africa Green collection, which features various safari animals on a lime-colored plate, commands a hefty price tag of $460 for each plate or $600 for a cup and saucer set.

The reality star also proudly showed off the Hermes collections from the Carnets d’Equateur line, which features a leopard print, and the H Deco ensemble, which has more neutral colours, grey, black and white.

Gucci is the other favorite the mother-of-six has in her laundry room, with an extensive hoard from the designer’s Herbarium range.

Italian dinnerware costs $240 for a set of two plates, but asks $650 for a single teapot.

A coffee cup and saucer will cost someone $375 while a cup of tea costs $410.

Overall, the dish room is completely filled with thousands of dollars worth of items on five different U-shaped shelves.

The room is located inside Kris’s $20 million Hidden Hills mansion, which sits on the same lot as her daughter Khloe’s sprawling estate.

After months of construction, photos from November showed the matriarch’s finished property in the affluent Los Angeles neighborhood, complete with a huge pool and beautifully manicured grounds.

Boxes were seen inside Kris’s new garage, while luxury cars parked outside were transporting her belongings.

The front porch features a manicured lawn bordered by intricate plants thanks to large bushes and trees for privacy.

A long rectangular pool with wide steps leading up adorns the backyard, complete with another neat lawn.

Kris’s huge home also has a large outdoor kitchen for entertaining and a stylish deck above.

Some construction materials were still visible outside of Khloe’s driveway as workers put on the finishing touches.

In April it was revealed that Kris and Khloe, 37, were getting close to Kim and Kylie and building two houses in Hidden Hills.

