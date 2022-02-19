How to delete the word “forwarded” from your chats on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp: Steps to delete the word “forwarded” from your chats

Today we will let you know step by step how you can remove the word “forwarded” from your conversations within the WhatsApp app, so read on.

If you don’t want it to appearforwarded” in your WhatsApp conversations, you should definitely use this little-known trick.

Surely you are one of the people who likes to forward a message to all your friends, and even share it in groups.

Well, today we bring you a simple WhatsApp method to be able to delete the famous “forwarded” from all your conversations with a few simple steps.

As you know, when we send a photo from another conversation, the word “forwarded” is always placed on top of the image, text or video.

To do this you must use these steps in WhatsApp, however, you must remember that it is not necessary to download any third-party application.

STEPS TO REMOVE THE WORD “RESENT” FROM YOUR CHATS

The first thing will be to enter the WhatsApp application, then you will have to click on the text you want to forward.

At that moment you will be shown options such as “Copy”, copy the message and paste it into the conversation you want.

In the case of photos, you must download the image to your cell phone and now you just have to open the app’s chat and select the image in question.

The same goes for WhatsApp videos, it is important to remember that if the message has been shared massively, if you forward it normally, “Forwarded several times” may appear.

On the other hand, when you have to write a long message on WhatsApp and you can’t do it for various reasons, you decide to send a voice note instead, a tool that is being widely used due to the additional functions that are being added to it.

The aforementioned messaging application is developing another option called “Global listening”, basically it consists of listening to audios with the possibility of leaving the chat, since it will continue to play even if you enter and chat in other conversations.

However, this option is only available in WhatsApp Beta, although it has already reached WhatsApp Web and here we will teach you how to obtain and use it.