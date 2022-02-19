FINAL RESULT HERE | Yesterday’s Santander Lottery: Winning Numbers for Draw 4849 Friday, February 18

The draw for the Santander Lottery on Friday February 18 has ended and we will tell you AT THE END OF THE NOTE which was the winning number.

The winning number is 0849 series 290.

From the 23.00 Colombian hours Draw No. 4849 of the Santander Lottery.

This game takes place every Friday at the same time and has an excellent prize plan. As for the jackpot, this will be 7,200 million pesos.

To participate in these Lottery games it is necessary to be of legal age and reside in Colombia. Minors cannot participate in Lottery games.

Santander Lottery | RESULT HERE from yesterday Friday February 18

The winning number is 0849 series 290.

Santander Lottery: how many millions can I win in prizes

The jackpot will be weekly of 7,200 million pesos. In addition, there are different smaller prizes for those who have matched some numbers, although not all. The total money to be distributed is 21,038 million pesos.

When is the Santander Lottery drawn?

This draw takes place every Friday from 11:00 p.m. However, on rare occasions it can be done another day. To see ONLINE the drawing schedule you can CLICK HERE.