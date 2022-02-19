Fans choose the substitute for Santiago Solari

The fans of America no longer support Solari and they are already flirting with a technical director who is breaking it in Liga MX.

Patience is over America clubAt least on the fan side. With the poor results in the Clausura Tournament 2022, the permanence of Santiago Solari as coach hangs in the balancedespite the fact that the directive already gave him the support and supposedly he stays until the end of the contest.

Those who are most dissatisfied are obviously the Águilas fans, since they are not only unhappy with the crisis, but also with the operation within the field that the team has been showing for several weeks and even months. It is because of that in social networks they have already chosen the one who should be the new azulcrema technical director.

Who is the coach that the fans of America want?

The technical director that the fans of America want is Nicholas Larcamon, who arrived as a complete unknown in Liga MX and after just over a year in Puebla is already one of the most sought-after strategists in Mexico. And it is that, despite the departures of Santiago Ormeño, Salvador Reyes, Omar Fernández and Christian Tabó in previous markets, the Argentine knew how to work well with his squad and today they are leaders of Clausura 2022 after six disputed days.

After the victory against Rayados de Monterrey, several followers of the Eagles applauded the great work done by Larcamón in the Strip and incidentally they showed their desire so that one day it reaches the nest: “It hurts whoever it hurts, Nicolás Larcamón is the best Technical Director in Mexico. Make it possible @eazcarraga“; “Larcamon, Anthony, and the entire Puebla defense against America for the 2022 Apertura please“Are some of the tweets that made the South American coach trend again.

While the fans make themselves felt, the Club América looks to add its second win of the tournament against Pachuca, in a match corresponding to Matchday 6 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. It is vital to add as it is, because on the next date they face Pumas and things can get even more tense.

