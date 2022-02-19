Erika Buenfil posted a photo with Victoria Ruffo and Edith González when they were young: their beauty captivated Instagram | Famous
Every Thursday, Erika Buenfil She dives into the trunk of memories and shares photographs of her youth, from bikini shots to images of her most important roles in soap operas from a few years ago.
Among these memories, one of the most recent photos published by the actress of Overcome the Past stands out, where she captivated not only with her beauty, but also with that of two other great soap opera stars: the deceased Edith Gonzalez and Victoria Ruffowho is also gradually entering the world of TikTok.
Erika Buenfil, Victoria Ruffo and Edith Gónzalez as youngsters: photo
On Thursday, February 17, 2022, Erika Buenfil He published six photos from yesteryear and in one of them he shared the spotlight with Victoria Ruffo and Edith Gonzalez.
The black and white image, which dates back to the 1980s, brought with it a lot of nostalgia for this time when Erika, Victoria and Edith established themselves as queens of soap operas, with leading roles in successful melodramas such as ‘Angélica’, ‘La Fiera’ and ‘Monte Calvario’.
The trio of actresses posed for the camera with sporty looks and tennis rackets: Victoria Ruffo opted for the classic tennis outfit with a short white skirt, while Edith and Erika wore shorts.
The photo of Erika Buenfil, Victoria Ruffo and Edith Gónzalez in their youth captivated thousands
photography of Erika, Victoria and Edithwho were part of the first generation of actresses from the Televisa Artistic Education Center (CEA), caused a stir in networks, where Erika’s followers, including several celebrities, were delighted with the beauty of the three.
For example, Africa Zavala wrote “beautiful” Angelique Boyer commented “What beauties. photo” and Andrea Legarreta said “Spectacular”.
Many followers agreed with them, while some others highlighted the natural beauty of the three actresses: “What a beauty! And the best natural!”, “They were beautiful, not like the ones now all artificial”.
One user even described them as “Mexican Charlie’s Angels”, alluding to the famous trio of Hollywood agents who have been played by various actresses such as Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett and Jaclyn Smith in the eighties and Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu in the 2000s. His comment that was supported by more than 50 followers.
Others were delighted with the beautiful way in which Erika remembered Edith Gonzalez, who unfortunately passed away on June 13, 2019 after a long fight against ovarian cancer.
“Pretty all three, Edith today is an angel who takes care of them from heaven,” commented a follower of Buenfil.
With more than 212,000 likes, this beautiful memory is crowned as one of the most beloved photos on Erika’s profile, where her posts normally range between 5,000 to 25,000 likes.